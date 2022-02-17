Ghana AFCON Trophies ‘Missing’

Spread This News

By Soccer Laduma

AFCON winners are entitled to keep a replica of the trophy, while also retaining the original silverware between competitions, according to the rules of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

However, nations that have been triumphant in the continental showpiece on at least three occasions get to keep the original trophy permanently, along with the replicas, with Ghana being one of those countries as they have won the competition four times in their history.

The only other nations that can boast of such an achievement are Cameroon and Egypt, who are five- and seven-time champions, respectively.

According to Angel FM journalist Saddick Adams, though, the West African nation has a poor record of keeping relics and that sentiment was validated when he could not trace the replica AFCON trophies given to the Ghanian Football Association by CAF.

“You know that CAF gives you a replica when you win the trophy but then, you get the golden one when you win it for keeps [three times],” he said.

“Before the 2019 AFCON, I asked questions about the four trophies that we have won and I was told that we lost the trophies during the coup when the National Sports Council Office was ransacked.”

The Black Stars of Ghana have not won a major trophy in 40 years, with their last AFCON triumph coming in 1982 after being successful in 1963, 1965 and 1978 before that.

Similar happened to Egypt in 2020, when the Egyptian Football Association confirmed that their permanent AFCON trophy had disappeared from its headquarters in Cairo.