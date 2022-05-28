Ghana UK community showcase rich culture in traditional leaders durbar

Spread This News

By Paidashe Mandivengerei

THE Ghanaian community in the UK will on May 28 commemorate their home country’s 65th independence anniversary with a traditional durbar of chiefs and queens.

The event dubbed ’65th Ghana Independence Anniversary Special Edition: Traditional Durbar of Chiefs and Queens’ will be held at Broadwater Farm Community Centre, Adams Road in London.

Ghana Society UK, Ghana Union UK is organising the commemorations supported by Ghana High Commission UK and sponsored by Diaspora Insurance.

Guests will be treated to Ghanaian cuisines, drinks and rich traditional poetry, choral songs, African Saxo Jazz and acrobatic displays.

The event will be divided into two segments, a seminar on traditional leadership at 1500 hours and a royal unity durbar at 1700 hours which will offer insights into Ghana’s culture and heritage.

In an interview, Ghana Union UK president, Emmanuel Quayson said the traditional durbar is part of the association’s effort to preserve their culture while living abroad.

“Showcasing our rich Ghanaian culture, traditions and heritage as key to building strong links among our children, families, and friends for generations.

“As such, this durbar and the outdooring of our traditional rulers on Saturday 28th May 2022 is among other things, the beginning of the Ghana Union’s efforts towards showcasing, promoting, and maintaining Ghana’s unique and rich cultural identity in the diaspora.”