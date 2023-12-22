Ghettocracy Score: Ex Q, Killer T, Bling 4 headline Winky D’s historic night 

Spread This News

By Darlington Gatsi

ZIMDANCEHALL kingpin Winky D has roped in an array of artists for his much-anticipated celebration of a musical milestone on New Year’s Eve.

Winky D took his legion of fans out of suspense revealing six artists that will share the stage with him at the show pencilled for Harare International Conference Center (HICC).

Zimdancehall starts Killer T and Tocky Vibes will be among the six artists expected to perform on the historic night.

They will be complemented by Ex Q, Master H, hip hop sensation Bling 4 and Bazooker.

Killer T will be performing for the umpteenth time together with Winky as has become a tradition.

Winky D will be celebrating two decades in the music industry with a special project expected to be delivered by the Gafa.

Dubbed Ghettocracy Score: reading through the pages of Rokesheni, Winky D will be looking back at how society has shaped his musical career.

The New Year’s Eve celebrations line up aligns with Winky D with the majority of the artists never shying away from acknowledging his impact on their respective careers.