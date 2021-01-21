Gig Organisers Fantan, Levels, Damma Granted $10 000 Bail

Spread This News











By Mary Taruvinga

HIGH Court judge Justice David Foroma has granted popular music promoters Arnold Kamudyariwa (DJ Fantan) Tafadzwa Kadzimwe (DJ Levelz) and Damma, born Simbarashe Chanachimwe $10 000 bail each.

The three had applied for bail pending appeal after they were convicted on their own guilty plea by Harare provincial head magistrate, Vongai Muchuchuti some two weeks ago.

Muchuchuti slapped the trio with 12-month jail sentences each before suspending six months of the jail terms on conditions of good behaviour.

Foroma ruled that the trio was likely to be successful in appeal.

“The judge said the three did not waste court’s time and their admittance shows that they are ready to reform. The court is convinced there are prospects of success on appeal,” said their lawyer Tafadzwa Hungwe.

The appeal is yet to be filed.

The three landed in jail after they organised a New Year’s Eve bash against national Covid-19 regulations which bars gatherings.

The party was attended by thousands of music fans in Harare’s Matapi Flats.

Fantan and accomplices told court in mitigation that they were ready to become brand ambassadors and lead the youths in Covid-19 awareness campaigns.

They apologised to the nation and said they have learnt a lesson.