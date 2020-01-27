Ginimbi adds sleek Ferrari to his luxury drive

Ginimbi with his new wheels

Ginimbi with his new wheels

NewZim Showbiz

He just cannot get enough of these sleek drives.

It can only be businessman and socialite, Genius ‘Ginimbi’ Kadungure who has added a brand-new red Ferrari 488 Spider to his top of the range luxury ride.

Ginimbi posted a picture on his Instagram with the new 2020 convertible model parked in the Ferrari showroom.

“Again !!! Ferrari 488 spider coming home.

“My new whip.

“Ferrari spider 488 Convertible 2020,” he wrote.

Recently he purchased a Bentley Continental GT.

He was at loggerheads with the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) who had attempted to seize the posh vehicle over import duty discrepancies.