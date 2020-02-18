Ginimbi freed on $10 000 bail

By Mary Taruvinga

FLAMBOYANT businessman and socialite, Genius Kadungure has been released on $10 000 bail by High Court judge, Erica Ndewere after languishing in remand prison for two weeks.

He is accused of conniving with a Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) clearing agent, Alexander Gumbo to undervalue his recently imported Bentley Continental in a bid to evade duty.

The judge also ordered him to report to the police once in a fortnight on a Friday, to continue residing at his village in Domboshawa, not to interfere with state witnesses, to surrender title deeds to his property in Borrowdale and to surrender his passport as part of his bail conditions.

Kadungure, better known as Ginimbi, was denied bail by deputy chief magistrate, Chrispen Mberewere on grounds that he allegedly committed the offence while on remand over similar allegations.

But Ndewere said the magistrate was wrong in reaching the decision.

“The onus shifts to accused to convince the court that he is still a good candidate for bail,” she said.

The judge said such cases should be dealt with by judges assigned to preside over anti-corruption cases.

Kadungure is accused of fraud after he allegedly connived with Gumbo to doctor documents undervaluing his top of range vehicle in a bid to evade duty.

He denies the allegations and it is his defence that the police arrested him after the case had already been resolved between him and ZIMRA.

According to the State, Kadungure bought his Bentley for US$3 281 784, but he allegedly lied that the vehicle was worth US$1 million.

It is alleged that he connived with Gumbo and forged the vehicle’s value to read US$1, 9 million.

The State said the two scanned the forged documents before uploading them on the ZIMRA system for duty processing on December 22 last year.

It is alleged that ZIMRA Beitbridge then acted upon the misrepresentation to charge duty amounting to US$81 000 instead of $139 665 leading to an actual prejudice of $58 665 to ZIMRA for the unpaid duty.