Ginimbi to spend second night locked up

By Mary Taruvinga

SOCIALITE and businessman, Genius Kadungure better known as Ginimbi, will spend another night in custody after deputy chief magistrate, Chrispen Mberewere postponed ruling to his bail hearing to this Thursday.

He is accused of fraud after he allegedly connived with a Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) officer, Alexander Gumbo to doctor documents undervaluing his top of range vehicle in a bid to evade duty.

Kadungure denies the allegations.

The complainant is ZIMRA represented by Lovemore Chigwanda.

According to the state, Kadungure bought his Bentley for US$3 281 784 but he allegedly lied that the vehicle was worth US$1 million.

“In 2019, accused went to LSM distributors private limited trading as Bentley Joburg situated in Melrose Joburg and bought a Bentley for US$3 281 784,” said prosecutor George Manokore.

He added, “When he arrived at the Beitbridge post Zim side, accused connived with his agent Alexander Gumbo and forged the vehicles value to read $1, 9 million.

“They then scanned the forged documents before uploading them on the ZIMRA system for duty processing on December 22 last year,” court further heard.

It is alleged that ZIMRA Beitbridge then acted upon the misrepresentation to charge duty amounting to US$81 000 instead of $139 665 leading to an actual prejudice of $58 665 to ZIMRA for the unpaid duty.