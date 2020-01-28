Ginimbi’s Mother Dies

By Paidashe Mandivengerei



FLAMBOYANT businessman and socialite, Genius ‘Ginimbi’ Kadungure, Tuesday lost his mother.



Ginimbi’s mother, Juliana was admitted at a clinic in Harare.



According to sources, she lost a battle with cancer.



The socialite confirmed news of his mother’s death in a post on his Twitter page.



“Today it’s one of my darkest days in my life, but who am I to question God. I did all things that money can buy, but this thing called Life it is only God that gives it. My mother, my world is now in heaven. RIP,” he wrote.



Around this same time last year, he buried his younger brother, Andrew whom he sent off in a top notch funeral attended by high profile figures.