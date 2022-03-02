Ginimbi’s Sisters Finally Appointed Estate Executors

Spread This News

By Paidashe Mandivengerei

LATE socialite and businessman, Genius ‘Ginimbi’ Kadungure sisters, Juliet and Nelia have been appointed as executors of his estate.

Ginimbi who died in 2020 left no valid legal will and the family will now start a new process of sharing his wealth.

Juliet and Nelia’s appointment as joint executors follows a meeting convened by the family at the Master of High Court.

Ginimbi’s younger sister took to her Instagram to share the news with a picture of Juliet and herself captioned “appointed executors”.

The Kadungure family lawyer, Shingi Ushewokunze said: “The family convened an edict meeting in compliance with what was ordered by the court in order to restart the whole process and register the late Genius Kadungure’s estate.

“Now the family through the sisters will begin the normal administration of the estate and share the wealth as they wish.

“It is now on record that Ginimbi died without a will.”

Last week the High Court nullified an unsigned will that appointed one Patrica Darangwa as the executor and bequeathed his posh Lamborghini to his friend, Kit Kat.

Ginimbi owned a number of top of the range vehicles, a Domboshava mansion, Infinity Gas company among other properties.