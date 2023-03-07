Girl (12) kidnapped at school gate

By Staff Reporter
POLICE in Harare have opened investigations into a kidnapping case in which a 12-year-old female pupil was abducted at a local school’s main gate.
The victim was dragged into the suspects’ vehicle while hitch-hiking for transport from Eastlea to Ruwa.
Zimbabwe Republic Police national spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.
“Police in Harare are investigating a case of kidnapping in which a girl (12) was kidnapped by three unknown men who were travelling in a blue Toyota Hiace vehicle on March 3, 2023 at around 1300 hours at the main gate of a primary school in Eastlea,” said Nyathi.
The victim luckily managed to escape from her abductors after they parked their car in Hillside.
“The victim managed to escape and hid in a maize field after the suspects had parked the vehicle at an unknown place in Hillside.
ZRP is appealing to anyone with information on the matter to report at any nearest police station.