Girl (12) kidnapped at school gate

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

POLICE in Harare have opened investigations into a kidnapping case in which a 12-year-old female pupil was abducted at a local school’s main gate.

The victim was dragged into the suspects’ vehicle while hitch-hiking for transport from Eastlea to Ruwa.

Zimbabwe Republic Police national spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“Police in Harare are investigating a case of kidnapping in which a girl (12) was kidnapped by three unknown men who were travelling in a blue Toyota Hiace vehicle on March 3, 2023 at around 1300 hours at the main gate of a primary school in Eastlea,” said Nyathi.

The victim luckily managed to escape from her abductors after they parked their car in Hillside.