Girl (13) Raped While Returning From Night Party With Friends (11, 12)

By Matabeleland North Correspondent

Binga: Police in Matabeleland North are hunting for a suspected sex predator who allegedly pounced on three juveniles and raped one of them as they walked home from a New Year’s Day midnight party at a local business centre in Binga.

The three juveniles aged 13, 12 and 11 were among residents who partied all-night at Lubu Business centre on New Year’s Day.

In the wee hours of January 2, the three minors decided to walk home but were unfortunate to meet the suspect, identified as Brighton Mutale, whose age and other details have not been given.

Mutale allegedly forced them to lie on the ground three metres from each other facing upwards before raping the 13-year-old in the presence of the other two.

“The accused person is at large and any person with information on the suspect’s whereabouts can come forward and assist the police,” read a police memo in part.

The rape victim is from Makamba village under Chief Binga.

Further reads the police memo, “On January 2 at around 2am the complainant was in the company of other juveniles aged 11 and 12 on their way home from Lubu Business Centre.

“The accused approached from behind and grabbed the complainant and the 12-year-old girl.

“The other juvenile tried to flee but the accused threatened to assault her if she refused to stop. She eventually stopped and the accused grabbed all three by hands.”

The suspect raped the 13-year-old and was later forced to abandon the abuses after he heard some noise from someone who was approaching.

The rescuer instructed the three juveniles to go home while he monitored the surroundings hoping to apprehend the suspect in case he showed up, the police said.

The three juveniles went home and narrated their ordeal to their families and a report was filed at Binga Police Station.

The girls were referred to Binga District Hospital for medical examination while the hunt is on for the suspect.