Girl (16) killed trying to stop dad from beating mum

By James Muonwa

A FATHER, who returned home in a drunken stupor and went on the rampage, beating his wife and children, ended up killing his 16-year-old daughter after she tried to restrain him.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, assistant commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the murder of Rutendorwashe Mugure of Chatsworth.

Following the gruesome murder, the father vanished from the scene and is still on the run.

“Police in Chatsworth are looking for Perai Mugure (41) in connection with the murder of his daughter Rutendorwashe Mugure (16) on May 12, 2022. The suspect allegedly came home drunk and attacked the victim’s mother together other siblings before Rutendorwashe tried to rescue her mother,” Nyathi said.

“The victim was attacked with open hands and wooden logs until she died, before the suspect fled to an unknown destination.”

Meanwhile, police arrested Tapera Obeystar Nyamayaro (46) in connection with the murder of one Gladmore Mutimbanyoka (26) along Tsikidzi Street, St Mary’s, Chitungwiza on Friday.

The suspect fatally struck the victim several times with a wooden hoe handle after a misunderstanding.

In another case, ZRP Kasimure on Friday arrested Francis Makuwerere (39) and Believe Bvumai Mutevedzi Hondoma (37) over the murder of Blessing Madzura (42) last Tuesday at Village 14, Pote, Karoi.

Meanwhile, ZRP Mazowe recorded a murder case where Christopher Museredza (36) fatally attacked his wife Revai Gaison before he committed suicide by consuming an unidentified poison at Fairview Farm, Mazowe.