Girl (17) Raped, Murdered In Maize Field

By James Muonwa

IN A SHOCKING incident that has left residents shocked, the body of a 17-year-old Harare girl was Wednesday discovered in a maize field with injuries sustained in a suspected rape attack.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the death of the unidentified female juvenile.

“We are investigating a murder case where a female juvenile (17) was found dead in a maize field at Kaseplan Farm, Pomona, Borrowdale on March 9, 2022. The body was bleeding from the mouth and nose facing upwards with the skirt dropped to the toes,” said the police.

A pair of shoes, handbag and a packet of salt were placed beside the body.

In an unrelated case, on Monday at around 7:30pm, a motorist was beaten to death by passengers in another vehicle after an argument ensured between him and the other driver.

The deceased was driving a white Mercedes Benz, registration number AFM 7476, along Harare-Bulawayo highway, near the National Sports Stadium in Harare where he had a heated argument with the unidentified motorist who was driving a lorry.

It is reported that some passengers disembarked from the lorry and started beating him up using open hands and fists.

The man fell and knocked his head on the tarmac, resulting in him sustaining injuries.

He was rushed to Sally Mugabe Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The assailants are on the run.