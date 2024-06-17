Girl (2) drowns in well while mother prepares meal 

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

A FAMILY in Harare’s Epworth suburb is in mourning after their two-year-old daughter strayed unnoticed and drowned in a well at the homestead.

ZImbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the incident which occurred Saturday morning.

“The ZRP reports a sad incident in which a girl (2) drowned in a well, approximately six metres deep, whilst her mother was cooking in the house in Overspill, Epworth on 15 June 2024 at around 1000 hours,” said police in a statement on X.

The victim’s body was taken to Chitungwiza Hospital mortuary for post mortem.

Police in Cowdray Park are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Oliver Mayibongwe Mpofu (19), who is wanted in connection with a case of murder that occurred at Ngozi Mine, Squatter Camp, Bulawayo on 15 June 2024.

The suspect stabbed the victim, Meluleki Dube (26) with a knife on the chest after an argument during a beer drinking spree.

Dube died upon admission at a local hospital in Bulawayo.

Police are appealing to anyone with information to report at any nearest station.