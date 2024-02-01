Girl (3) found dead with missing body parts

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

THE mutilated body of a three-year-old girl, who had earlier been reported missing, was recently discovered near Mavhuradonha Mountain in Mbire.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident and identified the deceased as Caroline Makubhakwa.

Her body was found at the foot of the mountain with some unidentified parts removed in a suspected ritual killing, while the possibility that wild animals could have mauled her cannot be ruled out.

“ZRP confirms a sad incident in which Caroline Makubhwakwa, a three years old female juvenile was found lying dead with some body parts missing in a gully at the foot of Mavhuradona Mountain on 25 January 2024.

“The victim had been reported missing on 17 January 2024 after she left her grandmother going to play under a nearby tree in Mhokwe Village, Mushumbi,” said Nyathi.

Police said more details will be released as investigations unfold.

In another case, two drunken men from Zhombe drowned in a dam where they had gone to take a swim.

Police confirmed the deaths of Mbon’eni Mpofu (20) and Thamsanqa Sibanda (38) who died in Ncinya Village, Zhombe on 29 January 2024 afternoon.

“The two victims who were allegedly drinking beer, drowned in Mhazhe Dam where they had gone for a swim. Police managed to retrieve the victims’ bodies,” said Nyathi.