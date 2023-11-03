Girl (6) raped, killed in cold-blood on way from village tuckshop

Spread This News

By James Muonwa l Mashonaland West Correspondent

VILLAGERS under Chief Dandawa, Magunje in Hurungwe district are still coming to terms with the sequence of events leading to the rape and subsequent cold-blooded murder of a six-year-old girl by a local man, recently.

Shingai Makura, a 26-year-old local youth, has since been arrested on charges of rape and murder.

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the grisly killing of the juvenile who had been raped earlier.

“On October 28, 2023 police in Magunje arrested Shingai Makura (26) in connection with a case of murder in which a minor (6) was found lying naked between two big rocks in a bushy area in Mavhondo village, Chief Dandawa, Magunje.

“The suspect allegedly raped the victim before he struck her with a stone on the head in a bid to conceal the rape case,” said Nyathi.

Sources told NewZimbabwe.com that Makura waylaid the girl, who was coming back from Mashedi tuckshops, where she had been sent by her mother around 10am to buy a bar of soap.

“Accused person waylaid the victim and dragged her to a nearby bush and raped her. In a bid to cover up the rape, he killed her by striking her head with a stone,” said Winnet Gondo, a villager.

“Makura was seen by other villagers trailing the juvenile. This heightened suspicions when the minor was reported by her mother missing in the village,” she added.

Suspecting foul play, fellow villagers teamed up and interrogated Makura, who confessed to killing the minor.

He led villagers to the scene where he raped, killed and concealed the girl’s body.

A police report was made at ZRP Magunje, leading to accused person’s arrest.

“We have never witnessed such a grisly double tragedy in this village in which a young soul is defiled and killed in such a cowardly manner. Accused person must rot in prison,” said Godknows Mujati.

Police urged citizens to value the sanctity of life.