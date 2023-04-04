Girl records her brother’s Ivy Day reactions, and it’s the sweetest thing we’ve seen all day: ‘Dad is a manifesting king’

Spread This News

A proud older sister’s video of her younger brother’s Ivy Day results has gone viral on TikTok.

Tawana (@tawanarauruswreck) shared a video of her brother Tinaye as he found out which Ivy League schools accepted him. As Tawana waits anxiously on the other end of the video call, Tinaye and the rest of her family await the result of each application while next to him.

At the start of the video, Tinaye discovers the University of California, Berkeley and Dartmouth College rejected him.

While Tinaye seems apprehensive to continue, their father appears calm and collected.

“We’ll get what we want, we’ll get what he want,” he says with a smile on his face.

Tinaye finds out he’s been waitlisted at Yale University and Princeton University, before learning that he’s been accepted to Harvard University. Instantly, Tinaye and his family rejoice.

“Oh my god! Oh my god!” Tinaye says before telling Tawana that he got into Harvard. Their father is recording a video of his own, elated, while presumably zooming in on his son’s online acceptance.

“You got into Harvard?!” Tawana asks.

Next up, Tinaye opens acceptance letters from Brown University and the University of Pennsylvania. Once again, their family’s reaction is priceless as they cheer loudly and proudly.

“Is this real?” Tinaye asks.

“Dad is a manifesting king. ‘We’ll get what we want”

With more than 19.6 million views and 3.5 million likes in just three days of posting, Tawana’s video of Tinaye’s Ivy League decisions has gone viral, and rightfully so. While commenters are ecstatic about Tinaye’s acceptances, they’re also deeply endeared by Tinaye and Tawana’s father’s reactions.

“Your dad every acceptance : WOOOO WOO YEAAH,” one user wrote.

“You could see the family supported him throughout, the celebration was great but the ‘that’s okay’ before was also amazing. Congrats,” another replied.

“Dad is a manifesting king, ‘We’ll get what we want,’” someone commented.

As college admissions decisions roll in, high school students continue to record their reactions, both the good and the bad. Tinaye’s family reminds us of the importance of supporting rather than criticizing your child, sibling or friend during this especially stress-inducing time.