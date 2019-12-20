Global Fund allocates Zimbabwe US$500 million for HIV/AIDS fight

By Robert Tapfumaneyi

CASH-STRAPPED Zimbabwe has received a shot in the arm after Global Fund allocated US$500 million for its fight against HIV/AIDS for the 2020-2022 period.

The Global Fund is an international partnership designed to accelerate the end of AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria epidemics.

The latest funds come after Zimbabwe managed to pay US$1 million in October during the Global Fund replenishment event held in France.

“Based on the Global Fund board’s decision in November 2019 on the funding available for the 2020-2022 allocation period, Zimbabwe has been allocated US$500,490,755 for HIV, tuberculosis, malaria and building resilient and sustainable systems for health (RSSH),” reads part of the letter.

“The allocation amounts for all countries have been determined according to a methodology approved by the Global Fund board, primarily based on disease burden and income level.”

The fresh injection is a welcome development for Zimbabwe where People Living With HIV have been failing to access drugs after the Government had delayed in paying the $1 million required in unlocking the US$500 million that it has just received.

Other people on HIV treatment, were forced to take expired drugs after the Government had run short of fresh supplies raising fears this would affect their health.

Nearly 1.3 million people in Zimbabwe are on anti-retroviral therapy.

HIV/AIDS continues to be a major public health concern and cause of death in Zimbabwe. However, the World Health Organisation (WHO) hopes to end the scourge by 2030.