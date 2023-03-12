Global network names Eastern Highlands among world’s most underrated travel destinations

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

Zimbabwe’s Eastern Highlands has been named among the world’s most underrated travel destinations in the world by Time Out.

The publication’s global network of travel writers and editors has selected 14 of the world’s most underrated travel destinations in the world for 2023.

Time Out’s list of underrated travel locations spans everything “from tiny islands and seaside towns to massive lakes and whole countries” and aims to highlight places “that are legitimate hidden gems, off-the-tourist-trail, or offer great (or quiet) alternatives to popular spots.”

1. Mongolia

2. Lake Bacalar, Mexico

3. Cuenca, Ecuador

4. Srebrenik, Bosnia and Herzegovina

5. Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico

6. Gippsland, Australia

7. Plymouth, England

8. Burlington, Vermont

9. Turku, Finland

10. Karpathos, Greece

11. Lombok, Indonesia

12. São Tomé and Príncipe

13. Bray, Ireland

14. Eastern Highlands, Zimbabwe