GMAZ Boss Loses US$100k To Armed Robbers

By Staff Reporter

GRAIN Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) national chairman and businessman, Tafadzwa Musarara has lost US$108 000 to armed robbers.

According to one of Musarara’s employees who rushed to the scene soon after the incident was reported to company bosses, five armed men pounced at the GMAZ boss’s Alpha Grain milling company in Workington, Harare in the early hours of Saturday.

He said the robbers fired two shots to frighten the two guards who had resisted their entry, forced the guards to lead them to Musarara’s office where they lifted a safe before locking the guards in one of the toilets.

“In mafia-style, four of the robbers force-marched the security guards to the boss’s office and asked them to unlock the safe. The guards told the robbers that they had no keys to the safe and the robbers locked them up in one of the toilets before lifting the huge safe and loaded it into their car which was parked outside,” narrated the worker.

“The robbers also fired some shots on the safe trying to force it open but failed because the safe is bullet proof.”

The case was reported at Mbare police station under RRB number 4678960.

Cases of armed robberies are on the increase.

