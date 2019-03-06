GMAZ confirms pay out for Byo firms affected by January looting

Business Reporter

SEVERAL Bulawayo business entities that lost goods through looting and vandalism during the January countrywide protests finally receive a share of funds sourced by the Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) to enable them to restock.

GMAZ spokesperson, Garikai Chaunza said the disbursement will take place in the country’s second largest city at a Thursday dinner gala in the country’s second largest city.

The event will see wholesalers, retailers and other affected entities come under one roof.

Property and goods worth $2 million is said to have been lost during the January skirmishes.

Government says it has secured $30 million to help affected entities restock in a harsh economic environment.

Following the worst public disturbances to rock the country since the 1998 food riots, government set up an adhoc inter-ministerial committee on emergency relief to businesses affected by the demonstrations.

Speaking about the Thursday event, Chaunza said business entities in the city shall use the occasion to exhibit their products with the hope of striking deals with other entities.

“In order to provide an open transparent and fair process of ensuring that all milling companies access this lucrative market, GMAZ will host an exhibition dinner in Bulawayo on the 7th of March 2019.

“The funds will be paid directly to suppliers and the milling industry is expected to supply salt, rice, maize meal and household flour,” said Chaunza.

GMAZ chair Tafadzwa Musarara will supervise funds disbursement.