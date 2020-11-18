GMB Guards, Taxi Driver Steal US$7 000 Pfumvudza Farming Inputs

Spread This News











By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

FOUR security guards at the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) depot in Mhangura and a taxi driver have been convicted of stealing seed maize and other farming inputs worth US$7 000 from the company.

The guards, Munyaradzi Makumbe (30), Nomatter Kavinga (27), Godfrey Chimbingu (48) and Tavengwa Hwete (27) connived with Elliot Tawanda, who availed his Honda Fit vehicle to transport the loot from the crime scene.

The five, who all pleaded guilty, appeared Monday before Chinhoyi magistrate Rangarirai Rwizi charged with theft.

They were fined $7 000 each, failure which they will serve 60 days in prison.

In addition, the magistrate ruled that each accused person should pay GMB $9 000 restitution or face another 90 days in jail.

It was the State’s case that on 14 November 2020, Makumbe, Chimbingu and Hwete were on night guard duties and hatched a plan to steal from the company.

The three connived and broke a lock on the secured gate of a fenced cage, where seed maize sachets and other goods were stored.

They stole 8x25kg seed maize, 4x16litre knapsack sprayers and 400x50kg empty maize bags from the cage.

Accused two, Kavinga, who was at home was called and notified of the deal which he agreed to join.

The syndicate then contacted the taxi driver who drove to the scene and loaded the stolen goods into his car, before driving off.

A passerby suspected foul play and alerted the depot supervisor, Brian Chakudera who is the complainant in the matter.

Chakudera inspected the depot and noticed that there were some missing goods, before reporting the matter to Mhangura police station.

Investigations led to the arrest of accused persons.

The value of the stolen property was US$7 000 and goods worth US$6 000 were recovered.

Eugene Moyo prosecuted.