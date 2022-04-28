Go and vote back home, Malema tells Zimbabweans living in South Africa

Spread This News

By Thandiwe Garusa

ECONOMIC Freedom Fighters (EFF) commander Julius Malema, has pleaded with under-fire Zimbabweans living in South Africa to go back home and vote in large numbers to remove Zanu PF.

Giving his Freedom Day rally key address in South Africa Thursday, Malema said Zimbabwe should not just fold their hands as ruling Zanu PF destroys a ‘once promising country.’

In his no holds barred speech, Malema lashed out at President Emmerson Mnangagwa, labeling him a ‘clueless leader and his governance ‘nonsense.’

“Zanu PF has destroyed what was a promising land in Zimbabwe, and the current leader is clueless,” said Malema.

“So, to the people of Zimbabwe, we want to make a plea. Please, when you are here in South Africa, you are at home, but when there are elections at home, go there in your numbers and vote and remove that nonsense that is happening in Zimbabwe.

“You cannot just fold your hands. The people of Zimbabwe must rise here in South Africa and go and vote for a proper government in Zimbabwe. Let us not be comfortable and think all is well as long as we are in South Africa.

“Let us not forget that, as Zimbabweans, we have got a duty at home to deliver a progressive government that will respect human rights and make sure the economy grows, a government which will make sure it defeats poverty and unemployment because a progressive and developing Zimbabwe is a solution to the problems of South Africa.

“We want to help Africans who are helping themselves.”

Over three million Zimbabweans, most of whom are illegal immigrants, are said to be living and working in South Africa.

Recent xenophobic attacks, which include two fatal attacks in two weeks, have reignited arguments on Zimbabweans’ continued residence there.