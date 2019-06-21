Go Warriors Go! Fans predict Pharoahs fall

By Costa Nkomo

ZIMBABWE Warriors fans are expecting nothing less than victory out of this Friday night’s Group A, AFCON opener against hosts Egypt.

NewZimbabwe.com Friday took time to gauge the views of local football fans on the streets of Harare with one Kudakwashe Sambiri tipping Warriors skipper Knowledge Musona and Khama Billiat to rise to the occasion and outshine Liverpool star forward Mohamad Salah and his men.

“We have beaten Egypt at a time when it was ranked number one in Africa. Our players are capable of stunning Egypt. We have Musona, Billiat and (Nyasha) Mushekwi upfront. What more do you want!” he said.

Sambiri predicted the Warriors will stun one of the tournament favourites with a 2-1 victory.

“They should prove Salah wrong tonight and that Zimbabwean Warriors mean business,” added one soccer fan who identified herself as Susan.

“So we don’t expect anything other than a win.”

The fans called on Zimbabwe football authorities to take care of the players’ welfare amid reports the country’s number one football team refused to go for training Thursday night over their unpaid dues.

“ZIFA must give our boys their money on time to boost their morale support,” said one Matthew.

“The welfare issue has been there for years; it must be corrected. Our boys should take this opportunity to market their talents too.”

It took government’s intervention Thursday as Sunday Chidzambwa’s men threatened to boycott their match against Egypt over unpaid dues.

Acting Sport Minister Kazembe Kazembe gave the Warriors assurances that their dues will be paid.