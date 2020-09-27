Godfrey Kurauone’s ‘ED Must Go’ Trial In False Start

Spread This News











By Tonderai Saharo

MASVINGO: The trial of MDC Alliance national youth organiser Godfrey Kurauone who is facing charges of undermining the authority of President Emmerson Mnangagwa failed to kick off here Friday after the state could not locate his docket.

Kurauone is being jointly charged with Ephraim Mutombeni, a local human rights activist.

The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights Martin Mureri who is representing the duo said the two will be back in court on 26 October.

The two are out on a bail of $1 000 each.

“The matter failed to be heard before magistrate Patience Madondo as the state said they could not locate the two’s docket,” Mureri said.

“They said the docket might have been locked inside the provincial prosecutor’s office and we agreed to move the matter to a later date.”

Kurauone and Mutombeni were both arrested in June.

According to court papers, Kurauone in the company of Mutombeni, went to a bus terminus in Masvingo city centre where they told commuters Mnangagwa and his sons were criminals.

The state further claims the young politician said: “Let’s unite and remove this corrupt government and Mnangagwa. President Mnangagwa and his criminals must go.”