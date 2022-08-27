Gokwe by-election: ZEC chases away teachers from polling stations as it accuses them of supporting Chamisa

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

AMALGAMATED Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) has claimed some teachers were chased away from their polling stations in Kabuyuni, Gokwe last night just a few hours before the ongoing by-election.

Kabuyuni fell vacant this year following the death of legislator Leonard Chikomba who died in a road accident on May 28, 2022.

The dismissal of those polling agents has raised rigging fears as only two main political parties Zanu PF and Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) candidates are contesting.

CCC is represented by Costin Muguti and Zanu PF by Spencer Tshuma.

Posting on twitter Saturday ARTUZ said the fired polling agents claimed they were being accused of supporting CCC leader Nelson Chamisa.

“Some teachers in Gokwe who were recruited and trained as polling officials were chased away from their polling stations last night.

“The teachers claim that they are accused of supporting Nelson Chamisa and his party CCC. These teachers do not hold posts in the party and have never campaigned for them,” ARTUZ said.

ZEC commissioner Jasper Mangwana said this was false.

“This is false. We have no reports on such an incident,” he said.

Meanwhile there were violent clashes in Kabuyuni between CCC and Zanu PF Thursday where the opposition leader Nelson Chamisa had a rally ahead of the polls.

CCC supporters and four private media journalists were brutally attacked and left severely injured.

The journalists were attacked while filming Zanu PF’s motorcade which was blocking the road to Chamisa’ rally venue.

According to CCC the assailants were armed with guns, stones, whips and machetes.