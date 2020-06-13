Gokwe fisherman kills Zambian colleague

Spread This News











By Matabeleland North Correspondent

A GOKWE fisherman who killed a Zambian colleague by striking him with a log in a fight over money at Sengwa Fishing Camp has been sentenced to 17 years in jail for murder.

Bulawayo High Court judge, Maxwell Takuva found Evans Ngwenya, 20, of Murwira village under Chief Njelele in Gokwe, guilty of murder with actual intent.

Justice Takuva, who is on circuit in Hwange, sentenced Ngwenya to an effective 17 years.

Ngwenya and the deceased, Paul Banda who was 26 when he met his death on 24 October last year, were both fishermen at Sengwa Fishing Camp along Zambezi River in Siabuwa, Binga.

Prosecuting, Memory Munsaka said Ngwenya was owed an undisclosed amount of money by Banda.

The two had a misunderstanding while drinking beer leading into a fist fight which Ngwenya lost.

“On 24 October 2019, Ngwenya and the deceased were drinking beer at Sengwa Fishing camp when they had a misunderstanding over money the deceased owed the accused,” said the prosecutor.

Ngwenya, who was represented in court by Joylene Change, was overpowered and fled from the scene.

Around 7pm, he proceeded to Banda’s place of residence at the camp and found him sitting outside alone.

Ngwenya picked a log and struck him twice on the back of the head.

Banda fell down unconscious while bleeding heavily from the injuries.

Neighbours who rushed to the scene after hearing the noise took him to Ngwenya’s compound before rushing him to Siabuwa Clinic where he died upon arrival.

A neighbourhood watch committee member Wozani Ncube arrested Ngwenya.

A post-mortem report done at Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo showed that Banda died of skull bone fracture and head trauma.