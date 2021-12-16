Gokwe Kills Brother Over Witchcraft Allegations

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

A GOKWE ma allegedly murdered his brother after accusing him of practising witchcraft.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident Wednesday saying police are currently investigating the case.

Mahoko said Nkosiyazi Mpfou died at Gokwe South Hospital aged 38 after he was struck twice on the head with an iron bar by his brother.

The incident, according to Mahoko occurred last Friday at Kufa village under chief Mkoka.

“It is alleged that on 10 December 2021 at around 1000 hours, the now deceased Nkosiyazi Mpofu visited his brother Mapiwa Ncube aged 38 years. Upon arriving. Ncube started accusing Mpofu of bewitching him and took an iron bar and struck him on the head several times. Mpofu was rescued by neighbours who had been alerted of the attack. The victim sustained several wounds on the head. He was ferried to Nyaje clinic where he was referred to Gokwe Hospital and died upon admission,” Mahoko said.

The matter was reported to the police leading to the arrest of the suspect Mapiwa Ncube.