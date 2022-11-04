Gokwe man hacks brother to death in sibling rivalry over piece of farmland

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

A GOKWE man was in the early hours of Monday hacked to death by his younger brother over a piece of farmland.

Midlands police spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said police have received the murder report, and investigations were underway.

Circumstances are that Ruyamuro Mutsaukirwa (42) of Mutsaukirwa village under Chief Chireya was working in the field when his elder brother, Jongwe Mutsaukirwa (49) of the same village confronted him over the boundary of their plots.

Jongwe was accusing his sibling of encroaching into his field.

“A misunderstanding arose between the two and it degenerated into a fight. Jongwe snatched a machete from Ruyamuro and struck him once on the chin.

“The younger sibling managed to disarm his brother and struck him on the back of the head and Jongwe died on the spot,” said Mahoko.

A police report led to the arrest of the suspect while the deceased was ferried to Gokwe North District Hospital awaiting post mortem.

“The police are urging members to respect the sanctity of life. This incident could have been avoided by involving third parties,” said Mahoko.