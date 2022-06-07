Gokwe man killed in love wrangle

Spread This News

By James Muonwa

ONE of two brothers who stormed another villager’s homestead to confront him over an alleged love affair with a married woman, was bludgeoned to death in Gokwe.

The now deceased has been identified as Trymore Mpofu (28) of Murairwa village, Gokwe North.

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the matter.

“Police in Gokwe are investigating a murder case which occurred on June 2, 2022 at Murairwa Village in Gokwe North. The victim, Trymore Mpofu (28) and his brother Simon Mpofu (20) pounced at John Kufa’s homestead armed with machetes and claimed that Kufa was engaging in an extramarital affair with Mpofu’s sister-in-law,” said Nyathi.

Mpofu is said to have struck Kufa’s wife, Zorodzai Paanosvitsa (35) with a machete on the hand.

Sensing danger, Kufa picked an axe and struck the now deceased once on the head, leading to his death.