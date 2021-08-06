Gokwe Man Murdered In Beer Brawl

By Staff Reporter

A BEER drinking spree turned tragic for a 24-year-old Gokwe man as he was beaten to death after challenging fellow imbibers to a fistfight in his drunken stupor.

Midlands Provincial police spokesperson Emmanuel Mahoko said police are investigating a murder case at Madenyaya Business centre, Nemangwe, Gokwe.

Police reported that on 30 July 2021 around 1500hours, the now deceased Offias Lunga of Munoti Village under Chief Nemangwe was drinking beer with the suspects, Tafadzwa Zviteure and Stephen Zviteure, aged 31 and 34 respectively, both of Mashiri village, chief Nemangwe, Gokwe.

“A misunderstanding arose amongst the three after Tafadzwa boasted that no one can beat him. Stephen assaulted Lunga with open hands and booted feet all over the body before striking him with a stone on the back of the head. Tafadzwa Zviteure also joined in and struck Lunga with a stone on the forehead,” Mahoko said.

“The two suspects fled the scene. Lunga was rushed to Svisvi clinic by his father where he was treated and discharged. Matter was reported to the police. On 1 August 2021, Offias’ condition deteriorated and was rushed to Gokwe Hospital where he was admitted and died on 2 August 2021,” he said.

The body was transported to Gokwe Hospital mortuary awaiting post mortem while Investigations are in progress with the suspects still at large and police are appealing to members of the public who might have information about the whereabouts of the suspect to inform any nearest police station, use our police hotlines/Whatsapp lines and suggestion boxes doted across the country.

In a related incident police in Zhombe are investigating a case of murder where a male adult was assaulted all over his body by a gang of six men who were on revenge mission for a previous attack. The man died on the spot after he sustained severe injuries.

“It is alleged that on the 3rd of August 2021 around 2100 hours, Leonard Gumbo (now deceased) and one of the suspect Brighton Mugwagwa of Village Mahelo , Chief Gwasela, Zhombe were drinking beer together at Sengezi shopping centre, Zhombe when a misunderstanding erupted between them over an issue of buying beer. Leonard Gumbo assaulted Brighton Mugwagwa with fists several times. Brighton Mugwagwa went home but did not report the matter to the police.”

“On the 2nd of August 2021 around 1300 hours, the suspects namely Steven Chivanga, Brighton Mugwagwa, Shadreck Cleopas Mugwagwa, Liberty Chivanga, Tendai Fortune Mugwagwa all of village Mahelo, Chief Gwasela teamed up while armed with catapults and Mopani sticks. It is alleged that they took turns to assault Leonard Gumbo several times all over the body as revenge for the assault of Brighton Mugwagwa. He sustained severe injuries on his body and eventually died on the spot,” Mahoko said.

A report was made at ZRP Zhombe and police managed to arrest Chivanga, Mugwagwa and Mugwagwa who are currently assisting police with investigations. Liberty Chivanga Tendai Fortune Mugwagwa and one other unknown suspects who participated in commission of the offence are still at large.