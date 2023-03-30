Gokwe man murdered in full view of bar patrons

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

A GOKWE man was recently murdered in a bar by a heavily armed nine member gang in full view of imbibers.

Midlands’s police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the tragedy.

“Zimbabwe Republic Police is in the hunt for nine men in connection with the murder of another man who was among beer drinking patrons in a Bar at Gababe Business Centre, Gokwe South on Thursday 23 March 2023 at about 2100hrs,” he said.

Emmerson Martin Dube of Sihlupeke Village under Chief Njelele in Gokwe South was assaulted to death after he refused to comply with orders from the gang to lie on the ground.

“It is alleged, Emmerson Martin Dube and a number of other people were patrons in a bar when the nine suspects entered armed with axes, logs and spears. Without disclosing their motive, they ordered all patrons to lie down.

“This angered the nine who then took turns to assault him using logs, axes and spears. He died on the spot and the body is currently held in the Gokwe South District Hospital mortuary pending post mortem as investigations continue,” added Mahoko.

The identified nine suspects are Nelson Silemba, Benzi Dube, Calisto Mpofu, Khulani Dube, Nkatazo Ngwenya, Bhekimpilo Mpofu, Nkosilathi Tshuma and a man identified as Wellington all from Sithutha Village under Chief Njelele in Gokwe South who are still at large.

A suspect Fortwell Mhlupeki (38) has been arrested in connection with the case.