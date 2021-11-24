Gokwe Proposes $1b 2022 Budget

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

THE Gokwe Town Council has proposed a whopping $1 billion for its 2022 budget, saying it would go a long way in improving service delivery in the expanding former rural district council.

Finance Committee chairperson Darlington Mudondo presenting the budget this week said while the local authority is aiming at improved service delivery, it was, however, going to maintain most of its tariffs from last year.

“Council has drafted its 2022 financial plan in line with the provisions of the Public Management Act and the Urban Council’s Act,” Mudondo said.

“As such council is proposing to craft this 2022 structure by flexing the tariffs by a factor ranging from – 50% to – 100%. The tariffs will be based on cost build-ups for services provided by the council. The council’s 2022 budget will be crafted in Zim dollars.”

“The council will administrate a budget of $1, 115, 500,941. 65.”

Gokwe local council’s proposed revenue streams include permits $6 million, licenses – $34 million, education – $8 million, property rentals – $12 million, land administration – $26 million, and external funding – $255 million, among other revenue streams.

The local council is also proposing to hike rates from $87,50 to $175 for high density, $112 to $225 for medium density, and $$375 to $750 for low density.

On supplementary charges are; $175 for high density, $225 – medium density, and $775 – low density.

On refuse collection, the local council has hiked the tariffs from $100 to $200 for all suburbs and road levies from $100 to $200 in all suburbs, while the education levy, fire, and clinic levy remains at $100 for all suburbs.