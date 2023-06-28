Gokwe Town Chairperson to contest as independent candidate after failing CCC vetting

Spread This News

By William Milasi

GOKWE Town Council Chairperson Never Gwanzura is set to contest as an independent candidate in this year’s elections after he failed the Citizens Coalition for Change vetting process.

Gwanzura who in 2018 was elected under the MDC Alliance ticket in 2020 ditched Chamisa for Douglas Mwonzora.

“I filed as an independent candidate for this coming election. I tried to contest as a candidate under the CCC but my name was removed from the list of candidates. This is despite the fact that many people within CCC were backing my bid to be Councillor under CCC,” he claimed.

He said he was not informed why he was removed from the list.

“It is a speculation that my name was removed from the list following claims that I was aligned to MDC. I have never been to MDC in any day of my life, this is just victimisation from my political opponents,” he said.

“Seeing my work as a councillor and how well I represented people in my ward they approached me to contest as an independent candidate. People in my ward do not necessarily vote for a political party but for development and I am that person who will be bringing development to my ward.

“In addition, I decided to stand as an independent so that political parties will not take people for granted. If there were issues they were supposed to approach me and we discuss,” added Gwanzura.