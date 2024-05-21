Gokwe woman jailed 10 years for selling newly born for R25k

Spread This News

By Mary Taruvinga

A Gokwe woman, Pauline Maganga, who sold her newly born son before lying that her baby was dead has been slapped with a 10-year jail term by a Harare magistrate Lazini Ncube.

Maganga (23) was found guilty of trafficking after admitting that she gave away her son a day after he was born in South Africa.

She said she was paid R25 000 by Janet Marimo who intended to take the infant to Australia.

Appearing for the State, Tendai Tapi proved that the entire arrangement was done in South Africa.

Maganga was in touch with Marimo from the time she was pregnant and WhatsApp messages confirmed the arrangement.

Marimo took the baby away two days after it was born.

The two had agreed that Maganga would obtain the baby’s birth certificate by October 29.

She however failed to do so until Marimo illicitly came to Zimbabwe with the baby.

Marimo was arrested in Waterfalls, Harare after detectives received a tip-off.

Upon learning of Marimo’s arrest, Maganga returned to Zimbabwe on December 12 last year to reclaim her baby.

DNAs were carried out and confirmed that she was indeed the mother.

She was subsequently arrested and the baby was handed over to Social Welfare.

In passing his sentence, the magistrate said what Maganga did was uncalled for.

Ncube said she had the duty to protect her minor but she acted in contrast.

“The offence was committed in aggravating circumstances and there were no special circumstances to consider.

“Aggravation factors outweigh mitigatory factors.

“She had the duty to keep and protect this child but she chose to commodify the child for the purpose of trafficking,” said the judge.

He added, “In this modern world no person should be sold we have passed the slave trade era.

“She should have given up the child in a legal manner through adoption if she was really poor,” he ruled.