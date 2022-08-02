Gold coin sale success prompts a second offering; RBZ to release 2,000 more

The authorities introduced the so-called Mosi-oa-Tunya coins last month to ease demand for US dollars as a store of value, after a collapse of the Zimbabwe dollar — it has lost more than two-thirds of its value against the greenback this year, spawning annual inflation of 257% in July.

The sale of the coins may boost investor confidence in the local currency. At last month’s sale, 85% of them were bought using Zimbabwe dollars, and the balance in foreign currency, Mangudya said.

The 22-carat coin is selling for $1,841, according to data available Monday on the central bank’s website.