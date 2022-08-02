New Zimbabwe.com

Gold coin sale success prompts a second offering; RBZ to release 2,000 more

2nd August 2022 ,
By Bloomberg

Zimbabwe’s central bank will offer 2,000 more gold coins to the public, a week after an initial sale saw “favourable uptake.”

The bank sold 1,500 gold coins during the first week of their release into the market, Governor John Mangudya said Monday in an emailed statement. They are sold in the local and foreign currencies by banks and approved dealers in the country.

