Gold dealer Sakupwanya wins Mabvuku-Tafara constituency uncontested as High Court amends judgement

Spread This News

By Mary Taruvinga

GOLD dealer Pedzai ‘Scott’ Sakupwanya has won the Mabvuku-Tafara National Assembly seat uncontested after High Court corrected an earlier judgment and added his opponent, Munyaradzi Kufahakutizwi to the list of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) candidates barred from running in Saturday’s by-elections.

In Thursday’s judgement, Judge Never Katiyo had excluded Kufahakutizwi.

Self-proclaimed CCC interim Secretary General Sengezo Tshabangu had said he erred in recalling Kufahakutizwi who has now been joined as a respondent in a judgement blocking CCC MPs seconded by Nelson Chamisa from running in Saturday’s by-elections.

Reads the new court order.

“Whereupon after reading documents filed of record and hearing counsel, it is ordered that :the decision of the Nomination Court sitting at Harare, Bulawayo, Gwanda, Lupane and/or any other location around the country on 7 November 2023 to accept the nomination papers and candidature of 1st to 23rd respondents for election in the by-elections set to be conducted on 9 December 2023 is unlawful, of no force and effect and hereby set aside.

“That 1st to 23rd respondents are not candidates for election in the by- elections scheduled to be conducted on 9 December 2023.

“That 24th and 25th respondents shall not include the names of 1st to 23rd respondents in the preparation of ballot papers to be used in the by- elections scheduled to be conducted on 9 December 2023. 4. That the 1st to 23rd respondents are interdicted from representing or holding themselves out to the general public and electorate in the constituencies concerned or any other place in Zimbabwe, whether physically or through any form of media, as candidates for election in by-elections scheduled to be held on 9 December 2023.”

All respondents were ordered to pay costs.