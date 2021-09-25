Gold Dealers Fuel Nasty Zanu PF Fights

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

EMBATTLED Zanu PF Mashonaland Central provincial chairman Kazembe Kazembe allegedly received US$50 000 from gold dealers operating in the province to fund his campaign to retain the chairmanship amid serious competition from former Education Minister Lazarus Dokora, it has emerged.

This comes as Kazembe is also being accused of holding campaign meetings at his farm despite the ruling party’s Politburo issuing an injunction recently barring officials from such crusades which have seriously divided Zanu PF.

The Politburo, in fact, had to suspend elections for provincial positions last Monday after intense factional jostling threatened to tear it asunder.

Rivals are accusing Kazembe of accepting campaign funds from gold dealers in return for their protection since he, as Home Affairs Minister, is in charge of the police.

“Gold dealers are fueling these fights. They are funding Kazembe’s campaign in return for protection,” a highly placed Zanu PF official from the province said.

The source said Kazembe was openly confronted by party members at a recent District Coordinating Committee (DCC) meeting in Bindura.

“There was a DCC meeting in Bindura last week where party members confronted him over the issue. He was accused of becoming a gold lord in the province and also of receiving US$50 000 from gold dealers to fund his campaign. Remember these are miners and dealers operating without proper approvals and they benefit a lot from him in terms of protection. These are the issues which Bindura DCC members wanted him to answer to,” the source said.

“So in short, he was accused of using the police to prop up his game. The party officials are worried that a whole police minister is doing this,” the source said.

Kazembe is also being accused of causing the deployment of plain-clothed police officers to do surveillance work on the province’s most senior Zanu PF member, Kenneth Musanhu, who is reportedly fighting in Dokora’s corner.

“As we speak, Musanhu’s house is under 24-hour surveillance. They are monitoring all his movements and even police officers at roadblocks are being asked to report the times he passes through,” a source said.

Intelligence sources also told NewZimbabwe.com Friday that Kazembe, in defiance of party regulations, held a campaign meeting at his farm.

The purpose of the meeting, according to sources, was to create parallel structures in the province.

According to an intelligence report seen by NewZimbabwe.com, the meeting was attended by former Zanu PF deputy secretary for information in the province, Fradreck Nhaka, Obert Masaka, a councillor from Bindura and Johan Ngwenya, the deputy secretary for transport and social welfare among others.

“Two illegal gold buyers were also present,” the report says.

“The agenda of the meeting was to create parallel structures in the province. Teams were set and funded by the illegal gold buyers. The teams were to distribute list of people to be voted into chairperson’s post. They were going to name drop in order to intimidate people. At the meeting they agreed not to follow the circular on district elections. They want to manipulate the system in their favour,” the report reads.

“At the meeting they agreed to transfer all people whom they see as a stumbling block in their operation of district election manipulation. Once their plan comes to fruition, they are going to a pass vote of no confidence to PB (Politburo) member Cde Musanhu and DCC Chairman Bindura Cde Chigede. Kazembe promised illegal gold buyers that if they give him finance to campaign for post of Provincial Chair, he would protect them. The illegal gold buyers were also instructed to buy hammer mills which will be used as campaign tool for elections,” the report further says.

Efforts to get a comment from Kazembe were fruitless as calls on his mobile went unanswered.