GOLD MAFIA: Mnangagwa throws Uebert Angel under the bus; says he was just being boastful and namedropping

By Leopold Munhende

SELF-proclaimed Prophet and Ambassador at Large Uebert Angel has seemingly been thrown under the bus by government.

Angel was the central figure in Al Jazeera’s ‘Gold Mafia’ investigation wherein he offered to launder as much as US$1.2 billion into Zimbabwe using his diplomatic status.

He was secretly recorded bragging about his close relations with President Emmerson Mnangagwa and how much access and power he had because of him.

Angel is President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Special Envoy and Ambassador at Large to Europe and the Americas.

Speaking at a hasty press conference, arranged right in the middle of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Cabinet meeting, Mutsvangwa described Angel’s behaviour as just being boastful and namedropping.

Questions were barred and referred to the Post Cabinet briefing.

“Government takes note of a documentary titled “Gold Mafia” currently being serialised by an international broadcasting channel which purports to expose a network of alleged money laundering and gold smuggling in Zimbabwe,” said Mutsvangwa.

“Government takes the allegation raised in the documentary seriously and has directed relevant organs to institute investigations into the issues raised therein. Any person found to have engaged in acts of corruption, fraud or any form of crime, will face the full wrath of the law.

“Government takes this opportunity to reaffirm its commitment to upholding local and international laws, including laws relating to financial transactions, the trade of gold and other precious minerals.

“Boastful behaviour and name-dropping by some personalities featured in the documentary, seeking personal gain and glory, should never be taken as enunciation of Government Policy.

“Government remains seized with the matter and the nation will be kept apprised of any new developments.”

More to follow…