Gold Panner Kills Friend In Fight Over Food

By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

AN illegal gold panner has been arraigned in court accused of murdering his colleague in a brawl over food.

Wilbert Mutemeri (43) of Chikondoma Village, Kenzamba, was on the run since committing the heinous act on 25 August 2020.

He was finally arrested last week.

Mutemeri appeared before Chinhoyi magistrate Melody Rwizi Thursday and was remanded in custody to 26 February 2021.

The State claims that on the fateful day at Chiofa Village, Chief Magonde, Kenzamba, Mutemeri and the now deceased, No Muzhona were at an illegal gold panning site where they were prospecting for the precious mineral.

The two started quarrelling over responsibilities of buying food, with Muzhona accusing Mutemeri of being stingy.

The court further heard that Mutemeri became angry, picked up a one-metre-long log which he used to violently assault Muzhona once on the head and four times all over his body.

Court was further told Muzhona collapsed and died instantly.

Mutemeri immediately fled the scene, only to be arrested five months later.

Tendai Tapi prosecuted.