Google SVP sees Zimbabwe becoming Africa’s tech hub – if the cost of getting online is reduced

By Anna Chibamu

Google Senior Vice President, James Manyika says Zimbabwe has a huge potential to become one of Africa’s technology innovation hubs if the cost of Information Communications Technology (ICT) data, devices and infrastructure is reduced.

Manyika, who was speaking in his own capacity during a visit to his homeland, met with ICT Minister Tatenda Mavetera last Saturday urging the government and other key sector players to help the country in ICT development.

He emphasised the importance of digital infrastructure, affordable internet access, and education in building a vibrant innovation ecosystem that can attract entrepreneurs, investors, and innovators.

“The role of digital infrastructure is really fundamental. I think it is important to focus on creating a real innovation ecosystem in Zimbabwe which has a lot of talent in young people and make sure they have access to infrastructure and innovation hubs,” Manyika told journalists.

“This is extraordinary like that l have seen in other countries like Ghana, and Rwanda which have created very vibrant innovation ecosystems and we must create something like that in Zimbabwe.

“The role of skills education and learning is very important. We have to try and make sure that we create a regional pipeline of skills from primary schools where kids try and understand digital technology and access infrastructure tools and devices.

“We discussed with the minister and three things came up including the role of digital infrastructure, reducing the cost of getting online. Most African countries have very high data costs and an issue of devices which are costly.

“Government should help address these issues and capitalise on these opportunities.”

He said the government and other actors should play an enabling role, formulate enabling policies that help Zimbabwe to participate in the technology hubs that are being created the world over.

“There is no reason why Zimbabwe cannot be one of the regional innovative hubs in this part of Africa for entrepreneurs, innovators and many others including investors who want to come and help launch things from Zimbabwe.

“This can be extraordinary for the region.”

Minister Mavetera echoed Manyika’s sentiments, highlighting the need for enabling policies to achieve this goal.

“Zimbabwe needs to create policies that will enable the ICT sector to thrive and to create a conducive environment for the youth and investors as well as sharing expertise and experiences,” Mavetera said.