Goromonzi man in court for murdering girlfriend

By Paul Katanda

A GOROMONZI man Wednesday appeared in court answering to murder charges after he allegedly fatally assaulted his girlfriend.

Michael Jere (29) appeared before Harare Magistrate, Yeukai Dzuda, who advised him to approach the High Court for bail application.

He will be back in court on June 6, 2022.

It is alleged that on May 15, 2022, Jere had an argument with his girlfriend while at a beer hall in Lowdale, cutting their night short.

The couple left for the deceased’s place of residence.

When they got home, Jere allegedly started assaulting his girlfriend while outside her house.

At around 0200hours, he collected his clothes and left for work, leaving his girlfriend in a bad shape.

The girlfriend was found by neighbors at around 6am lying unconscious on a dust road 500metres away from her house with facial injuries.

She was rushed to a local hospital where she died.

Anesu Chirenje represented the state.