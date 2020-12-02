Goromonzi, Waddilove High Schools Closed After 52 Students Test Covid-19 Positive

Spread This News











GOROMONZI and Waddilove high schools, both in Mashonaland East province, have been forced to close after a total of 52 students tested positive for Covid-19 at the two boarding facilities.

This was confirmed by the Ministry of Health in its Mashonaland East Covid-19 daily updates.

A total of 24 cases of Covid-19 were recorded at Waddilove High School Monday bringing the total number of positive cases at the facility to 40 since the reopening of schools in September after a closure of seven months.

Schools were closed in March during the national lockdown imposed to contain the spread of the global Coviod-19 outbreak.

At Goromonzi High School, 12 positive cases were recorded.

“Waddilove and Goromonzi are now closed communities with no one allowed to get in or out,” the Mashonaland East Covid-19 daily report reads.

“The Health Ministry is working with Ministry of Education to see if all non-examination classes can be sent back home under strict monitoring to de-congest the schools.

“A total of 56 students have so far been infected in Mash East since the opening of schools,” the report reads.

Last month Wise Owl, a private school in Marondera was also forced to close after a pupil tested positive for Covid-19. The school re-opened after contact tracing.