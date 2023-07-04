Gospel musician Diva Mafunga dies

Spread This News

By Anna Chibamu

GOSPEL singer David ‘Diva’ Mafunga has died.

He was reportedly involved in a road traffic accident Tuesday morning after performing at a gala in Chipinge.

His son Chris ‘Maffie’ Mafunga wrote on his Facebook page: “So July you took all my parents.”

ln a social media post, veteran gospel artist Charles Charamba wrote, “It comes as a shock. Indeed, we have lost a good and dependable companion, someone who candidly demonstrated his love for God. As we miss him, we revere God and his word that says we all return to dust.

“May the Lord comfort the children and family at large. Rest in Power our own Compatriot Diva Mafunga.”

More to follow…