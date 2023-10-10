Government abandons rescue operation at Bayhorse mine says too risky 

Spread This News

By Darlington Gatsi

GOVERNMENT has halted efforts to retrieve the remaining bodies of miners trapped in a collapsed mine shaft at Bayhorse, Chegutu.

Last week Bayhorse Mine’s shaft collapsed with more than 35 miners trapped underground.

Nine employees have been confirmed dead as a result of the tragedy leaving uncertainty over the remaining miners who are trapped underground.

Speaking at the post-cabinet media briefing, acting minister of Local Government and Public Works, Daniel Garwe said the state of the ground at Bayhorse has hampered retrieving efforts hence the immediate halt.

“The Ministry of Local Government through the civil protection unit working together with the local community managed to rescue 22 people from the trapped and retrieved 6 bodies.

“We still have up to 30 people that are underground at the moment. The ground is moving which is threatening the lives of rescue teams. Operations have been stopped for now until a suitable area to enter the ground is established,” said Garwe.

Monday, the government recovered a dismembered body of a miner which was in a decomposing state.

Haphazard mineral extraction methods have been attributed to have led to the collapse of the Bayhorse mine.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed identities of some of the retrieved deceased miners as Godfrey Baro (26) of Mariyapera Compound, Chegutu, Tawanda Gavaza (28) of Musengezi Resettlement, Chegutu, and Lloyd Mashavave (40) of Waverly in Kadoma and Forbes Murombedzi (24) of Village 1, Musengezi, Zvimba.