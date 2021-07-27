Government Agency Evicts Twelve Families

Spread This News











By Mary Taruvinga

THE gaffe-prone President Emmerson Mnangagwa administration is set for yet more controversy after state-owned Agricultural Rural Development Authority (ARDA) moved to evict at least twelve families from its Harare property.

The property, described as as Nyarungu Training Centre, is located in Stoneridge, Harare South constituency which has over the past years become a major source of votes for the ruling party, Zanu PF.

Arda is specifically targeting the purported ring leaders, Anderson Mutenje and Rangarirayi Muzvanya, whom it says have settled at the core of the property.

ARDA has since approached the Hight Court seeking the eviction of the families, arguing it has tried to engage the families but have not heeded paid any regard to their petitions.

If successful, the application means Arda will have to demolish houses already erected on the property. Previous demolitions have left government hugely embarrassed after they torched international outcry and lawsuits.

“The defendant is in unlawful occupation of the plaintiff’s property. The defendant has erected illegal structures on the plaintiff’s property. Defendant has no legal basis for such occupation and the construction of structures, thus entitling plaintiff to vindicate it’s property,” reads the court application now before the High Court.

ARDA is also claiming costs on the higher scale of attorney and client on the basis that the defendant has caused out of pocket expenses against plaintiff in recovery of its property.

Reads the draft order: ” The plaintiff’s claim against the defendant is for an order compelling defendant and all those claiming occupation through them to demolish and remove any structures that they have constructed on plaintiff’s property. In the event that defendant fails to vacate and or remove structures within the time period given in the order, the Sheriff of Zimbabwe of his lawful deputy be and is hereby authorised to evict them from Nyarungu Training Centre Stoneridge, and to demolish any structures erected thereon.”

The matter is yet to be heard.