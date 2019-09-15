Government begins Mugabe burial shrine construction

By Thandiwe Garusa

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government has started the process of constructing the esteemed mausoleum in which the body of late former President Robert Mugabe will be interred.

This was revealed Saturday by Information Ministry secretary Nick Mangwana while speaking to journalists during Saturday’s State funeral of the country’s founding leader.

Mugabe died of an undisclosed ailment in Singapore over a week ago.

His body will be preserved for nearly a month as government takes time to construct a shrine in which his remains will be interred.

“I don’t know when the engineers will be done with the construction but the engineers have already started designing,” said Mangwana.

Responding to questions on rumours it may take a month to complete the grave, Mangwana said it will not take exactly 30 days as suggested.

“I think people are getting sensational about 30 days. I think what Leo (Mugabe, family spokesperson) was trying to say is that it may take us up to 30 days but this doesn’t mean it will take exactly 30 days without being completed,” he said.

“I also don’t know where the body will be during the time of construction.”

A mausoleum is described elsewhere as an above ground free standing structure that has crypts or burial compartments to hold whole human remains.