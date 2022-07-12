Government faces renewed worker unrest as food and fuel prices soar

Spread This News

By IOL.com

HARARE: Fuel and food prices are soaring in Zimbabwe as elevated inflation and a runaway exchange rate ratchet up pressure on government workers who have now given notice to strike.

Zimbabwe is battling an economic crisis that the government of President Emerson Mnangagwa is struggling to turnaround. Harare has resultantly been forced to resort to tightening the monetary sector, instituting measures aimed at constraining US dollar purchases to promote the local unit of exchange, the Zimdollar.

he Zimdollar is struggling to stay afloat. And with the petrol price set at $1.77 and the price of diesel at $1.80, food prices for commodities such as bread have been going up to about $1.20, with some shortages emerging after the government asked bakeries to keep the price low. Government workers that include teachers and those from the public health sector, have given notice to strike on July 19.