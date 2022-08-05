Government green-lights holiday lessons for exam classes

Spread This News

By Bulawayo Correspondent

THE ministry education has approved the conducting of holiday lessons for primary and secondary school examination classes with some conditions.

In a circular send to various “education stakeholders”, the ministry’s permanent secretary Tumisang Thabela also encouraged remote schools to organise syllabus enrichment camps.

“Please note that vacation schools for candidates during this August school holiday should be held in compliance to the standard operating procedures for COVID -19,” she said.

“This strategy should provide an opportunity for pupils to catch up with the syllabus demands in preparation of their summative examinations at the end of the year in view of the lost learning time experienced during long the long school closures.

“Be reminded that the vacation school should be held for a maximum of 10 working days, being mindful of the fact that children have to rest.”

The ministry also ordered schools not to exploit parents by charging exorbitant fees for the lessons.

“A zero budget principle should be implemented for the holiday sessions, budgeting for the activities only without any profit or less at the end of the session.

“All forms of currency are acceptable as a form of payment at the prevailing interbank rate. Boarding fees to be calculated on a pro-rata basis,” said the permanent secretary.

The ministry advised schools to apply for authority to run the vacation schools from their provincial education directors.