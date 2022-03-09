Government Hikes Fuel Prices Again, Days After Another Upward Review

Spread This News

By Thandiwe Garusa

THE Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) has announced another fuel price hike, barely a week after an upward review.

The latest increase is with immediate effect and has been blamed on a global increase in prices of the precious liquid as a result of the Russia-Ukraine war.

A litre of petrol is now pegged at US$1.68 from US$1.51 while diesel will now be sold at US$1.67 up from US$1.51.

“Please be advised that there has been a review of prices for diesel and blend for March 2022 and are as follows; Diesel US$1.68, Blend US$1.67,” reads ZERA’s statement.

“Prices have been set in accordance with the increasing oil prices on the international market, which the authority is continuously monitoring.

“The public and operators are advised that the blending ratio remains EO.

“Operators may sell the petroleum products below the prescribed prices depending on their trading advantages and should display prices in a prominent place as provided for by the fuel pricing regulations.

“Stakeholders are advised that the petroleum price releases by ZERA can be verified on the official ZERA website, Facebook or Twitter handle.”